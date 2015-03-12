Both inbound and outbound restrictions remain in place while construction on RAF Lakenheath's Gate 1 continues. Please exercise patience and plan accordingly. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 06:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503345
|VIRIN:
|151203-F-HY263-437
|Filename:
|DOD_103969907
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath Gate 1 Construction, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT