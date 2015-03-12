(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RAF Lakenheath Gate 1 Construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2015

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    Both inbound and outbound restrictions remain in place while construction on RAF Lakenheath's Gate 1 continues. Please exercise patience and plan accordingly. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2015
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 06:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503345
    VIRIN: 151203-F-HY263-437
    Filename: DOD_103969907
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath Gate 1 Construction, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT