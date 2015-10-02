Statistically, you have two minutes before before a small fire can spread to your whole house. Most Americans overestimate the time they have to escape and don't have an escape plan. Make a plan and practice it before it's too late. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
This work, Prepare for Fire, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
