    Prepare for Fire

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.10.2015

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    Statistically, you have two minutes before before a small fire can spread to your whole house. Most Americans overestimate the time they have to escape and don't have an escape plan. Make a plan and practice it before it's too late. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2015
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 06:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503341
    VIRIN: 150210-F-HY263-582
    Filename: DOD_103969897
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepare for Fire, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fire Preparedness

    • LEAVE A COMMENT