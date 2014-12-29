(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Egress Innovation

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.29.2014

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    The Air Force of tomorrow relies on innovation today. The egress shop at RAF Lakenheath does their part by streamlining their maintenance procedures and ends up saving both money and man hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2014
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 05:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503330
    VIRIN: 141229-F-HY263-908
    Filename: DOD_103969865
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Egress Innovation, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    RAF Lakenheath
    AFSO21
    Egress
    48th Fighter Wing
    Innovation

