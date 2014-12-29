Egress Innovation Extended

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force of tomorrow relies on innovation today. The egress shop at RAF Lakenheath does their part by streamlining their maintenance procedures and ends up saving both money and man hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)