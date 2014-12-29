The Air Force of tomorrow relies on innovation today. The egress shop at RAF Lakenheath does their part by streamlining their maintenance procedures and ends up saving both money and man hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2014
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 05:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503327
|VIRIN:
|141229-F-HY263-962
|Filename:
|DOD_103969859
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Egress Innovation Extended, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
