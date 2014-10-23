(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red White and Bruise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.23.2014

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    RAF Lakenheath's Red White and Bruise Rollers turn roller derby stereotypes upside down. More than bumps and bruises the team provides something most left thousands of miles away--family. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2014
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 05:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503326
    VIRIN: 141023-F-HY263-568
    Filename: DOD_103969852
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red White and Bruise, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    Roller Derby
    100th ARW
    48th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT