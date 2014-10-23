RAF Lakenheath's Red White and Bruise Rollers turn roller derby stereotypes upside down. More than bumps and bruises the team provides something most left thousands of miles away--family. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2014
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 05:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503326
|VIRIN:
|141023-F-HY263-568
|Filename:
|DOD_103969852
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red White and Bruise, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
