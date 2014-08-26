Story Time

The RAF Mildenhall and Child Development Center (CDC) partner to promote reading to base toddlers. The program was shelved until a dedicated volunteer stepped up to ensure the little ones received a head start on their academic careers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
