(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Story Time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.26.2014

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    The RAF Mildenhall and Child Development Center (CDC) partner to promote reading to base toddlers. The program was shelved until a dedicated volunteer stepped up to ensure the little ones received a head start on their academic careers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2014
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 05:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503325
    VIRIN: 140826-F-HY263-021
    Filename: DOD_103969851
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Story Time, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Reading
    RAF Mildenhall
    Literacy
    Story Time

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT