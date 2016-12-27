President Obama and Japan PM Abe showcase power of reconciliation [Micro-content]

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Obama met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 27, 2016. The President accompanied the Prime Minister Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor to honor those killed. The two leaders’ visit showcased the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values.



