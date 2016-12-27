(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    President Obama and Japan PM Abe showcase power of reconciliation [Micro-content]

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Video by Sgt. Bradley Parrish 

    Defense Media Activity – Forward Center Hawaii

    President Obama met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 27, 2016. The President accompanied the Prime Minister Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor to honor those killed. The two leaders’ visit showcased the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values.

    Source videos courtesy of White House video archives: https://www.whitehouse.gov/photos-and-video/video/2016/08/24/announcing-katahdin-woods-and-waters-national-monument

