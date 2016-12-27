President Obama met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 27, 2016. The President accompanied the Prime Minister Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor to honor those killed. The two leaders’ visit showcased the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values.
Source videos courtesy of White House video archives: https://www.whitehouse.gov/photos-and-video/video/2016/08/24/announcing-katahdin-woods-and-waters-national-monument
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 22:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503305
|VIRIN:
|161227-A-JY260-702
|Filename:
|DOD_103969540
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Obama and Japan PM Abe showcase power of reconciliation [Micro-content], by SGT Bradley Parrish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT