    Spreading Cheer on Osan

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2016

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Spending the holidays away from home can be hard, but Airmen of the 51st Force Support Squadron make it their mission to bring the Osan Air Base community together by serving those who serve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 21:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503300
    Filename: DOD_103969520
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spreading Cheer on Osan, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    holiday
    51st Force Support Squadron

