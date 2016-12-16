Spending the holidays away from home can be hard, but Airmen of the 51st Force Support Squadron make it their mission to bring the Osan Air Base community together by serving those who serve.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 21:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503300
|Filename:
|DOD_103969520
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spreading Cheer on Osan, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT