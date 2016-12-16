Spreading Cheer on Osan

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503300" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spending the holidays away from home can be hard, but Airmen of the 51st Force Support Squadron make it their mission to bring the Osan Air Base community together by serving those who serve.