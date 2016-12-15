(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defending the Runway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Park 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Every member of the 8th Fighter Wing is charged with defending the base, and Staff Sergeant Joseph Park introduces us to one airman who has a unique way of accomplishing the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 18:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503298
    VIRIN: 161215-F-SJ380-002
    Filename: DOD_103969512
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defending the Runway, by SSgt Joseph Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    kunsan
    BASH
    Wolf Pack

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT