    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Dec. 27th, 2016

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-122716

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    2D MARINE DIVISION COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/2MARDIVCC

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/49FWPAB

    U.S. AIR FORCES CENTRAL COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT

    18th WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/18WPA

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7 PADET JACKSONVILLE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/PADET-Jacksonville

    MULTINATIONAL BATTLE GROUP – EAST (KFOR)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MNBG-E

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503287
    Filename: DOD_103969432
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Dec. 27th, 2016, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 122716

