    Save the date

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Get ready for take off at the South Carolina National Guard Air/Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base on May 6th and 7th, 2017. The SC Guard Expo is an opportunity for the men and women of the South Carolina National Guard to say thank you to their fellow citizens for all the support they have received during multiple deployments overseas and during flooding and hurricane related humanitarian assistance missions at home. This commercial advertisement will run on all SC Guard social Media resources. It shows AH-64 Apache and Ch-47 Chinook helicopters, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets and M1 Abrams main battle tanks performing maneuvers with ground troops in much the same way as they will during the performances at the expo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 16:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503281
    VIRIN: 161119-Z-QX261-001
    Filename: DOD_103969420
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Save the date, by MSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT