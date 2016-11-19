Save the date

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Get ready for take off at the South Carolina National Guard Air/Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base on May 6th and 7th, 2017. The SC Guard Expo is an opportunity for the men and women of the South Carolina National Guard to say thank you to their fellow citizens for all the support they have received during multiple deployments overseas and during flooding and hurricane related humanitarian assistance missions at home. This commercial advertisement will run on all SC Guard social Media resources. It shows AH-64 Apache and Ch-47 Chinook helicopters, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets and M1 Abrams main battle tanks performing maneuvers with ground troops in much the same way as they will during the performances at the expo.