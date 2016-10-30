41st Marine Corps Marathon Story

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Armed Forces members, friends, family, and participants from around the world take part int he 41st anniversary ruining of the Marine Corps Marathon traveling on a monumental course through the Washington D.C. area Oct. 30, 2016. Also known as "The Peoples Marathon" the 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to promote physical fitness, generate good will in the community, and showcase the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ann Correa)