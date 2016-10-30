(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    41st Marine Corps Marathon Story

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ann Correa 

    MCB Quantico Combat Camera

    U.S. Armed Forces members, friends, family, and participants from around the world take part int he 41st anniversary ruining of the Marine Corps Marathon traveling on a monumental course through the Washington D.C. area Oct. 30, 2016. Also known as "The Peoples Marathon" the 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to promote physical fitness, generate good will in the community, and showcase the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ann Correa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 14:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503278
    VIRIN: 161030-M-MQ965-002
    Filename: DOD_103969360
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Marine Corps Marathon Story, by LCpl Ann Correa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    10K
    Marathon
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Marathon
    Run
    MCM
    Washington D.C.
    stroy

