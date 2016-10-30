U.S. Armed Forces members, friends, family, and participants from around the world take part int he 41st anniversary ruining of the Marine Corps Marathon traveling on a monumental course through the Washington D.C. area Oct. 30, 2016. Also known as "The Peoples Marathon" the 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to promote physical fitness, generate good will in the community, and showcase the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ann Correa)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503278
|VIRIN:
|161030-M-MQ965-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103969360
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 41st Marine Corps Marathon Story, by LCpl Ann Correa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT