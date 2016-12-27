Alaskan Command Mission Video that features mission objectives and supplemental B-Roll supporting those objectives. Includes missions from 11th Air Force, Alaskan Command, and Alaskan NORAD Region.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503265
|VIRIN:
|161227-F-DP685-996
|Filename:
|DOD_103969134
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alaskan Command Mission Video, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
