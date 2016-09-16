(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Peterson AFB trains in joint exercise Cerberus Strike 16-02

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Rosemary Gudex 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    Service members from Peterson Air Force Base and Fort Carson work together to load two Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Cerberus Strike 16-02 in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sept. 15-16, 2016. Part of C-Strike, a joint exercise, involved Air Force contingency response forces to rehearse potential real-world situations by training with Army counterparts in cargo uploading and offloading on cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson AFB trains in joint exercise Cerberus Strike 16-02, by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Stryker
    joint training
    C-Stike
    Cerberus Strike

    • LEAVE A COMMENT