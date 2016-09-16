Peterson AFB trains in joint exercise Cerberus Strike 16-02

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from Peterson Air Force Base and Fort Carson work together to load two Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Cerberus Strike 16-02 in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sept. 15-16, 2016. Part of C-Strike, a joint exercise, involved Air Force contingency response forces to rehearse potential real-world situations by training with Army counterparts in cargo uploading and offloading on cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)