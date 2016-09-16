Service members from Peterson Air Force Base and Fort Carson work together to load two Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Cerberus Strike 16-02 in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sept. 15-16, 2016. Part of C-Strike, a joint exercise, involved Air Force contingency response forces to rehearse potential real-world situations by training with Army counterparts in cargo uploading and offloading on cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 13:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503261
|VIRIN:
|160916-F-SV792-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103968953
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Peterson AFB trains in joint exercise Cerberus Strike 16-02, by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
