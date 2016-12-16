When young men and women go to training, the Army wants to ensure
they have the best chances of success without injury. The OPAT is designed to reduce
injury and keep our Soldiers healthy during training. The OPAT will help ensure
Soldiers are placed in the right MOS's while measuring each recruit's physical
aptitude against validated physical demands and tasks required in each MOS.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503258
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-HH696-431
|Filename:
|DOD_103968920
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test (w/lower-third), by SSG Wendalynn Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT