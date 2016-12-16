Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test (w/lower-third)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When young men and women go to training, the Army wants to ensure

they have the best chances of success without injury. The OPAT is designed to reduce

injury and keep our Soldiers healthy during training. The OPAT will help ensure

Soldiers are placed in the right MOS's while measuring each recruit's physical

aptitude against validated physical demands and tasks required in each MOS.