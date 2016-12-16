Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SFC Robert Dodge, (Center Leader) U.S. Army Recruiting Center Chattanooga, explains what the OPAT is, why it's important, and how it will enable the Army to put the right recruits in the right job based on his/her cognitive and physical capabilities.