    Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wendalynn Payne 

    United States Army Recruiting Command Atlanta Battalion

    SFC Robert Dodge, (Center Leader) U.S. Army Recruiting Center Chattanooga, explains what the OPAT is, why it's important, and how it will enable the Army to put the right recruits in the right job based on his/her cognitive and physical capabilities.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 10:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 503242
    VIRIN: 161216-A-HH696-358
    Filename: DOD_103968487
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
