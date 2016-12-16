Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test

SFC Robert Dodge, (Center Leader) U.S. Army Recruiting Center Chattanooga, explains what the OPAT is, why it's important, and how it will enable the Army to put the right recruits in the right job based on his/her cognitive and physical capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 10:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|503242
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-HH696-358
|Filename:
|DOD_103968487
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
