An animated video detailing the different road conditions and how they impact base operations. As the winter season enters into full swing, taking care on the roads becomes even more important, and knowing what each condition means could keep you from a crash.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 10:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
This work, Roadcons, by SrA Sarah Denewellis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
