    GERMANY

    11.16.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Denewellis 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An animated video detailing the different road conditions and how they impact base operations. As the winter season enters into full swing, taking care on the roads becomes even more important, and knowing what each condition means could keep you from a crash.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 10:02
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roadcons, by SrA Sarah Denewellis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

