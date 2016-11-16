video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An animated video detailing the different road conditions and how they impact base operations. As the winter season enters into full swing, taking care on the roads becomes even more important, and knowing what each condition means could keep you from a crash.