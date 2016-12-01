(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CINC IE Graphic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.12.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Denewellis 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An animation used to close a video for the Commander-in-Chief's Installation Excellence (CINC-IE) Award. This animation was created in After Effects.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503235
    VIRIN: 160112-F-QO750-517
    Filename: DOD_103968447
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CINC IE Graphic, by SrA Sarah Denewellis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CINC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT