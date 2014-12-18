Advertisement for Jack the Ripper tour in downtown London, United Kingdom coordinated through RAF Lakenheath Information, Tickets, and Travel (ITT). (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2014
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 06:53
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503227
|VIRIN:
|141218-F-HY263-126
|Filename:
|DOD_103968400
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Jack the Ripper Tour, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
