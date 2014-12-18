(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jack the Ripper Tour

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.18.2014

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    Advertisement for Jack the Ripper tour in downtown London, United Kingdom coordinated through RAF Lakenheath Information, Tickets, and Travel (ITT). (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2014
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 06:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503227
    VIRIN: 141218-F-HY263-126
    Filename: DOD_103968400
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jack the Ripper Tour, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath ITT
    Jack the Ripper Tour

