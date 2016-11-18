(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Roller Derby Recruitment

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.18.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    RAF Lakenheath's Red White and Bruise, an intramural roller derby team, is looking for new team members. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 06:53
    Category: Commercials
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roller Derby Recruitment, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Roller Derby
    48th Fighter Wing

