    According to the Internet 2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    The Internet is a good resource for information. However, most of it should be taken with a grain of salt. This web series attempts to address Mental Health rumors found online in Air Force forums. Episode two deals with visiting the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) office and any implications it may have on a permanent change of station (PCS)-specifically to PACAF/Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 04:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 503218
    VIRIN: 160517-F-HY263-929
    Filename: DOD_103968364
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, According to the Internet 2, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Mental Health
    ADAPT
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment

    • LEAVE A COMMENT