The Internet is a good resource for information. However, most of it should be taken with a grain of salt. This web series attempts to address Mental Health rumors found online in Air Force forums. Episode two deals with visiting the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) office and any implications it may have on a permanent change of station (PCS)-specifically to PACAF/Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 04:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|503218
|VIRIN:
|160517-F-HY263-929
|Filename:
|DOD_103968364
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, According to the Internet 2, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
