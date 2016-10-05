(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    According to the Internet 1

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    The Internet is a good resource for information. However, most of it should be taken with a grain of salt. This web series attempts to address Mental Health rumors found online in Air Force forums. Episode one deals with visiting mental health and any implications it may have on a fliers career. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 04:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 503217
    VIRIN: 160510-F-HY263-466
    Filename: DOD_103968363
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, According to the Internet 1, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    RAF Lakenheath
    Fliers
    48th Fighter Wing
    Flight Duty

