    Female Vehicle Maintenance

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.25.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    Women make up less than ten percent of the Air Force's Vehicle Maintenance work force. At RAF Lakenheath, that number is even smaller ... one. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 04:38
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female Vehicle Maintenance, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    vehicle maintenance
    48th Fighter Wing

