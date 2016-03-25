Female Vehicle Maintenance

Women make up less than ten percent of the Air Force's Vehicle Maintenance work force. At RAF Lakenheath, that number is even smaller ... one. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
