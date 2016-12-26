(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 missing boaters in Charlotte Harbor

    CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2016

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater, Florida, and a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office marine unit rescue four missing boaters in Charlotte Harbor, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer pulled the disabled 16-foot boat with the boaters aboard from the mangroves to the Sheriff’s marine unit. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 00:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503203
    VIRIN: 161226-G-G1017-1001
    Filename: DOD_103968142
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FL, US 
    Web Views: 58
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 missing boaters in Charlotte Harbor, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Air Station Clearwater
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    MERT
    Fort Myers Beach
    missing boaters
    Charlotte Harbor
    Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

