An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater, Florida, and a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office marine unit rescue four missing boaters in Charlotte Harbor, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer pulled the disabled 16-foot boat with the boaters aboard from the mangroves to the Sheriff’s marine unit. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 00:17
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FL, US
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 missing boaters in Charlotte Harbor, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
