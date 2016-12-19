BAMC Holiday Message #3

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



I’m Paula Johnson and I wanted to thank you for your service and thank you for your families’ service. You mean the world to us. We are here doing what we do every day because of what you’re doing out there every day. We’re loving on your families; we’re praying for you; come home safely; come home happy; come home healthy. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Shannon Jordan/Released)