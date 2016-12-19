(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BAMC Holiday Message #3

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2016

    Courtesy Video

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs

    I’m Paula Johnson and I wanted to thank you for your service and thank you for your families’ service. You mean the world to us. We are here doing what we do every day because of what you’re doing out there every day. We’re loving on your families; we’re praying for you; come home safely; come home happy; come home healthy. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Shannon Jordan/Released)

    Fort Sam Houston
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio

