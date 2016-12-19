I’m Paula Johnson and I wanted to thank you for your service and thank you for your families’ service. You mean the world to us. We are here doing what we do every day because of what you’re doing out there every day. We’re loving on your families; we’re praying for you; come home safely; come home happy; come home healthy. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Shannon Jordan/Released)
This work, BAMC Holiday Message #3, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
