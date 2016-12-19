BAMC Holiday Message #2

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503152" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hello, I’m Captain Whitten, Alpha Company commander; Hello I’m 1st Sgt. Barnett, 1st Sgt., Alpha Company. On behalf of the Alpha Company Troop Command BAMC Team, we’d just like to wish you Happy Holidays, and thank you for serving our nation.