(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BAMC Holiday Message #2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2016

    Courtesy Video

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs

    Hello, I’m Captain Whitten, Alpha Company commander; Hello I’m 1st Sgt. Barnett, 1st Sgt., Alpha Company. On behalf of the Alpha Company Troop Command BAMC Team, we’d just like to wish you Happy Holidays, and thank you for serving our nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.25.2016 13:30
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 503152
    VIRIN: 161219-A-ZZ999-002
    Filename: DOD_103967698
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Holiday Message #2, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Sam Houston
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT