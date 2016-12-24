(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B Company Holiday Greetings Video

    MS, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Video by 2nd Lt. Rachel Henson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    Holiday greetings from Soldiers of B Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, headquartered in Meridian, Miss., deployed to Camp Taji, Iraq.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 23:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 503132
    VIRIN: 161201-A-LV709-002
    Filename: DOD_103967543
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Company Holiday Greetings Video, by 2LT Rachel Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Mississippi National Guard

