    WASP Homecoming

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nathanael T. Miller 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    NORFOLK – The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming following a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kameren Guy Hodnett/Released)

    Homecoming

