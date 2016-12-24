NORFOLK – The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming following a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kameren Guy Hodnett/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503102
|VIRIN:
|161224-N-KG407-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103967423
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WASP Homecoming, by CPO Nathanael T. Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT