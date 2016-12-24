(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capt. Angus Topshee - NORAD Santa Tracker

    UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Capt. Angus Topshee from NORAD Santa Tracker talks to KAYU TV about the North American Aerospace Defense Command's mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 11:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 503080
    Filename: DOD_103967392
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Angus Topshee - NORAD Santa Tracker, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NORAD Santa Tracker
    NORAD Tracks Santa
    NORADTracksSanta
    Angus Topshee

