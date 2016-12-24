(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Coates - NORAD Tracks Santa

    UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Coates from NORAD Santa Tracker talks to KOCO 5 about the North American Aerospace Defense Command's mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 09:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 503069
    Filename: DOD_103967381
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Christopher Coates - NORAD Tracks Santa, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NORAD Santa Tracker
    Christopher Coates
    NORAD Tracks Santa
    NORADTracksSanta

