(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Heider Holiday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QAYYARAH, IRAQ

    12.24.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Heider is in the U.S. Air Force and is currently deployed to Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq and gives a holiday shoutout to loved ones across the U.S. Dec 23, 2016 (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 11:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 503041
    VIRIN: 161223-F-FE269-010
    Filename: DOD_103967113
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: QAYYARAH, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Heider Holiday Shoutout, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Airfield
    Mosul
    Q-West
    Contingency Response Group
    holiday season
    Air Force
    Iraq
    Iraqi Air Force
    Qayyarah West

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT