Senior Airman Zevon Davis is in the U.S. Air Force and is currently deployed to Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq and gives a holiday shoutout to loved ones across the U.S. Dec 23, 2016 (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 10:57
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|QAYYARAH, IQ
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
This work, Senior Airman Zevon Davis Holiday Shoutout, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
