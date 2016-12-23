(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armed Forces Bowl Fort Worth, TX 2016

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Sean Kornegay 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl honored military members at Amon G. Carter stadium in Fort Worth TX on December 22nd . 0-6 officers from all 5 branches were present to swear in new recruits.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 05:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503016
    VIRIN: 161224-Z-WR850-1003
    Filename: DOD_103967076
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Bowl Fort Worth, TX 2016, by SrA Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Bowl Fort Worth
    TX 2016 Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

