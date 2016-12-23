Sgt. Drew Collins, 392nd Signal Bn., 160th Signal Brigade, sends holiday shout to family and friends in Richmond, VA.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 01:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|503004
|VIRIN:
|161223-A-WA230-008
|Filename:
|DOD_103967058
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Drew Collins, by SFC Omar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
