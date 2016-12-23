(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. Drew Collins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    12.23.2016

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Omar Gutierrez 

    160th Signal Brigade

    Sgt. Drew Collins, 392nd Signal Bn., 160th Signal Brigade, sends holiday shout to family and friends in Richmond, VA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 01:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 503004
    VIRIN: 161223-A-WA230-008
    Filename: DOD_103967058
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: KW
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Drew Collins, by SFC Omar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    shoutout
    holiday
    Holiday Season
    Signal
    Soldiers
    160th Signal Brigade
    392nd Signal Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT