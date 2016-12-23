386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepares and delivers meals to service members forward deployed to an austere location during the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 01:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503001
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-HT312-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103967052
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday Meals Delivery, by TSgt Lance Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
