(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Meals Delivery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepares and delivers meals to service members forward deployed to an austere location during the holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 01:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503001
    VIRIN: 161223-F-HT312-002
    Filename: DOD_103967052
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Meals Delivery, by TSgt Lance Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    Holiday
    Air Force
    C-130
    Army
    Force Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT