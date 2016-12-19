Shout Out. Army Specialis Kenrick Turner gives a holiday shout out to
his family and friends in Florence, South Carolina
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 02:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502994
|VIRIN:
|161219-A-NI347-624
|Filename:
|DOD_103967030
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|FLORENCE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|54
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shout Out - SPC Turner, by SSG Lloyd Harger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
