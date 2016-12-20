(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Greetings from SPMAGTF-CR-CC

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.20.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kyle McNan 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command send holiday greetings to our friends and family back home while forward deployed to the Middle East.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 07:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from SPMAGTF-CR-CC, by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

