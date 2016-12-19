Building partner capacity weapons training at Al Asad.

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/502890" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coalition partners advise and assist Iraqi security forces in operation of the PKM machine gun and the MK19 grenade launcher during building partner capacity training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 20, 2016. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)