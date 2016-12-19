(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building partner capacity weapons training at Al Asad.

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.19.2016

    Video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Coalition partners advise and assist Iraqi security forces in operation of the PKM machine gun and the MK19 grenade launcher during building partner capacity training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 20, 2016. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 06:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 502890
    VIRIN: 161220-A-TV157-001
    Filename: DOD_103965885
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building partner capacity weapons training at Al Asad., by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    coalition:
    PKM
    MK-19
    Iraq
    training
    BPC
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Da'esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Task Force Al Asad
    building partner capacity: Latvia

