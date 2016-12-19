Coalition partners advise and assist Iraqi security forces in operation of the PKM machine gun and the MK19 grenade launcher during building partner capacity training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 20, 2016. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
|12.19.2016
|12.23.2016 06:16
|B-Roll
|502890
|161220-A-TV157-001
|DOD_103965885
|00:02:16
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
This work, Building partner capacity weapons training at Al Asad., by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
