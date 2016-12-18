(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dashing through deployment: Marines send Christmas shoutouts

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    12.18.2016

    Video by Sgt. Jessika Braden 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response Africa send shutouts back home from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy and Moron Air Base, Spain.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 05:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502888
    VIRIN: 161218-M-ND733-001
    Filename: DOD_103965883
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    Hometown: CLEMSON, SC, US
    Hometown: FORT JOHNSON, NY, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, NY, US
    Hometown: MAYSVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: PORT ORANGE, FL, US
    Hometown: RIGBY, ID, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, MI, US
    Hometown: WAUSAU, WI, US
    Hometown: WRIGHTSTOWN, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dashing through deployment: Marines send Christmas shoutouts, by Sgt Jessika Braden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

