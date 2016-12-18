(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KOSOVO

    12.18.2016

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Vikings!

    KFOR Multinational Battle Group-East service members come together at CMLT to compete in the Viking Challenge hosted by Odin Platoon of the Danish Defense.

    Kosovo Force - KFOR 1-33 CAV, 3rd BCT, 101st ABN DIV U.S. Army Europe 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viking Challenge, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    3rd BCT
    KFOR
    Kosovo Force
    U.S. Army Europe
    101st ABN DIV
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    1-33 CAV
    Danish Defense

    • LEAVE A COMMENT