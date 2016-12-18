Vikings!
KFOR Multinational Battle Group-East service members come together at CMLT to compete in the Viking Challenge hosted by Odin Platoon of the Danish Defense.
Kosovo Force - KFOR 1-33 CAV, 3rd BCT, 101st ABN DIV U.S. Army Europe 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 04:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502884
|VIRIN:
|161218-A-KP604-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103965855
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Viking Challenge, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
