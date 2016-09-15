160915-N-VO234-001 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sep. 15, 2016) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Recently held its annual Eco-Challange. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conor Minto/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 02:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502852
|VIRIN:
|160915-N-VO234-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103965784
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NSA Souda Bay Eco Challenge, by PO2 Conor Minto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT