Maj. Johnnie Barrett, with the 59th Medical Wing in San Antonio, sends a holiday greeting to her son-in-law and daughter, Marlin and Brianna, in Long Island City, New York.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 04:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502848
|VIRIN:
|161207-F-PU339-111
|Filename:
|DOD_103965714
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Johnnie Barrett holiday greeting, by SSgt Michael Ellis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT