(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Sgt. Lakin Trahan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Ellis 

    59th Medical Wing

    Staff Sgt. Trahan, with the 59th Medical Wing in San Antonio, sends a holiday greeting to her mother-in-law, Tina Hagger, and her friends in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 04:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502840
    VIRIN: 161207-F-PU339-121
    Filename: DOD_103965145
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Lakin Trahan, by SSgt Michael Ellis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    holiday greeting
    Trahan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT