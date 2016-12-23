III MEF Commander Lieutenant General Lawrence Nicholson speaks to students about the importance of being a good neighbor and always being prepared.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 23:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|502832
|VIRIN:
|161223-M-KZ423-933
|Filename:
|DOD_103965029
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - III MEF Commander, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
