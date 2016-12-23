(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Update - III MEF Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.23.2016

    Video by Cpl. Paul Williams III 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    III MEF Commander Lieutenant General Lawrence Nicholson speaks to students about the importance of being a good neighbor and always being prepared.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 23:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 502832
    VIRIN: 161223-M-KZ423-933
    Filename: DOD_103965029
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - III MEF Commander, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    japan
    okinawa
    lawrence nicholson
    iii mef
    iii mef commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT