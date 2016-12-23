In this Pacific Newsbreak, U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lieutenant General Jerry Martinez remarks at the Northern Training Area land return ceremony held in Okinawa, and small group of soldiers at Misawa Air Base, Japan conduct missile defense.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 23:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|502830
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-PW498-281
|Filename:
|DOD_103965027
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for December 23rd 2016, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
