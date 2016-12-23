(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for December 23rd 2016

    JAPAN

    12.23.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Newsbreak, U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lieutenant General Jerry Martinez remarks at the Northern Training Area land return ceremony held in Okinawa, and small group of soldiers at Misawa Air Base, Japan conduct missile defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for December 23rd 2016, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

