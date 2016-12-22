(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armed Forces Bowl Drop Team NAS Fort Worth JRB 2016

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Sean Kornegay 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    B-Roll. Drop Team prepares and drops from C-130 above Amon G. Carter stadium
    in Fort Worth, TX with Naval Air Station Fort Worth JRB, TX

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 22:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 502822
    VIRIN: 161222-Z-WR850-1002
    Filename: DOD_103965004
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Bowl Drop Team NAS Fort Worth JRB 2016, by SrA Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Bowl Drop Team NAS Fort Worth JRB 2016 Texas Air National Guard

