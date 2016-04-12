(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Totten Toy Drive

    BAYSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2016

    Video by Sgt. Candace Foster and Sgt. Rodney Roldan

    361st Press Camp Headquarters

    Peter Kwiath and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein discuss the annual toy drive held at Fort Totten in Bayside, Queens.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502814
    VIRIN: 161204-A-MO557-724
    Filename: DOD_103964942
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: BAYSIDE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Totten Toy Drive, by SGT Candace Foster and SGT Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

