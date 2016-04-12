Peter Kwiath and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein discuss the annual toy drive held at Fort Totten in Bayside, Queens.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 21:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502814
|VIRIN:
|161204-A-MO557-724
|Filename:
|DOD_103964942
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|BAYSIDE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Totten Toy Drive, by SGT Candace Foster and SGT Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT