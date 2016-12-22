Representatives from the Government of Japan and the United States pose for photos at the conclusion of the Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony signified the return of more than 9,852 acres of land from U.S. Forces Japan. The land, which was previously utilized by U.S. Forces Japan as part of the Northern Training Area, is the largest land return to date since 1972.
|12.22.2016
|12.22.2016 21:16
|B-Roll
|502810
|161223-M-ST049-002
|DOD_103964929
|00:03:56
|NAGO, JP
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Land Return Ceremony (B-Roll Package), by LCpl Cody Shepard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
