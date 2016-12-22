Land Return Ceremony (B-Roll Package)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Representatives from the Government of Japan and the United States pose for photos at the conclusion of the Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony signified the return of more than 9,852 acres of land from U.S. Forces Japan. The land, which was previously utilized by U.S. Forces Japan as part of the Northern Training Area, is the largest land return to date since 1972.