    Land Return Ceremony (B-Roll Package)

    NAGO, JAPAN

    12.22.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Shepard 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    Representatives from the Government of Japan and the United States pose for photos at the conclusion of the Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony signified the return of more than 9,852 acres of land from U.S. Forces Japan. The land, which was previously utilized by U.S. Forces Japan as part of the Northern Training Area, is the largest land return to date since 1972.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Return Ceremony (B-Roll Package), by LCpl Cody Shepard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ceremony
    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Government Officials
    Government
    Bi-lateral
    U.S. Marines
    9
    Oki
    Nago
    Sec. Of Defense
    Land Return
    Northern Training Area
    852

