SN Michael Thigpen sends a holiday greeting to Eatonton, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 21:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502795
|VIRIN:
|161222-N-VA308-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103964875
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Hometown:
|EATONTON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SN Michael Thigpen, by SN Kyle Palasti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT