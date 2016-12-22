Chief Matthew O'Brien sends a holiday greeting to Oakland, New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 21:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502794
|VIRIN:
|161222-N-VA308-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103964874
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Hometown:
|OAKLAND, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Matthew O'Brien, by SN Kyle Palasti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
